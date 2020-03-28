Grey’s Anatomy 15 years: the 5 departures highlights of the cult series !

Share on Facebook

Grey’s Anatomy celebrates its 15 years today. What are the 5 departures that have the most impact on the series ? It tells you more.

On march 27, 2005, it was discovered the very first episode of Grey’s Anatomy. Oh yes, it’s been already 15 years that we follow the adventures of Meredith Grey’s and his small band.

Over the episodes, one is left embedded in the life of our surgeons favorite. We lived with them moments of pure happiness as well as situations very upsetting !

Today the series is in its 16th season ! Moreover, several departures have marked the series.

With over 300 episodes at the counter, Grey’s Anatomy have made us live incredible moments. Moreover, some departures have profoundly marked the series.

Grey’s Anatomy: the 5 departures, the most significant

In first position we find the departure of Derek Sheperd. In fact, in one of the last episodes of season 11 are separated from the love of Meredith Grey.

A departure that will shed entire rivers of tears ! Who would have imagined Grey’s Anatomy without her Dr. Mamour ?

We then found the departure of George O’malley. It must thus go back to the end of season 5.

There was then new at the same time that Meredith and his colleagues. In fact, it was the patient disfigured after a bus accident. This poor 007…

Just then the departure of Cristina Yang, who flew to Zurich. Meredith Grey loses her best friend.

Good, she is still alive, contrary to the other ! Even if it is no longer seen on screen, his character still remains in Grey’s Anatomy.

Lexie Grey disappears in turn at the end of season 8. This last will not survive a plane crash, where several surgeons were present.

She makes her last breath, while Mark had him confess his love. The handkerchiefs were still out !

Finally, Mark Sloan will eventually also succumbed to his injuries. After returning from a coma in the full form, it will relapse. This time without getting up.