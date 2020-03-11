Grey’s Anatomy: Camilla Luddington is pregnant !

Share on Facebook

Camilla Luddington is pregnant ! The star of Grey’s Anatomy has just published the good news with a photo on her behalf Instagram !

In Grey’s Anatomy, all is not rosy for the character of Jo performed by Camilla Luddington. In real life however, it is a whole other story ! The young woman is very happy in love !

In fact, the young woman comes to announce to her community, her second pregnancy ! She began her message by saying,” I’m just going to make an announcement of pregnancy to be very relaxed ! “And yet ! She has made it big !

It is with Cinderella as the actress of Grey’s Anatomy poses for this announcement ! She continued : “Also me : I need the princesses!! “What’s better than a star of Disney to announce the arrival of her baby ?

A STAR OF ” GREY’S ANATOMY PREGNANT

The star of Grey’s Anatomy continued its message : “Matt and I are so happy to announce that after months of “hiding” that I’m pregnant! We are more than happy to give Hayden a brother. And yes, I am far away from social networks these past few months because OMGGGG exhaustion and OMGGGGGG the morning sickness (…)

She ends with : ” But seriously, we feel so lucky and I look forward to take you with me guys for the remaining months of this baby n ° 2 !! Applaud the one and only Cinderella for having helped me with this photo yesterday ”

The marriage between Camilla Luddington and Matthew Allan has taken place in 2019. They already have a little boy named Hayden, born in 2017. Moreover, The actress of Grey’s Anatomy has more of a chance in his real life as his character in the series. Actually, in the season 16 of the show medical, Jo Karev is a great drama ! After having found his mother and learned that she was born out of a rape, Dr. Karev faced with a rupture very painful.