Grey’s Anatomy: Ellen Pompeo reacts to the departure of Alex Karev !

On his account Instagram, Ellen Pompeo shared a video where she has decided to react to the departure of Alex Karev in Grey’s Anatomy !

It is a terrible news for the fans of Grey’s Anatomy have learned there is little. Alex Karev is going to leave the series. The actor believes they have given their all. Her friend, Ellen Pompeo reacts to the departure of the unexpected.

Two days ago, Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s Anatomy) has posted a new video on his account Instagram. It has unveiled the very high points between Meredith and Alex. Moments that never failed to give goosebumps to his fans. But this is not all.

The actress (Grey’s Anatomy) has unveiled an adorable message. Very affected by this departure, it seems, however, want to move forward. It has the air of elsewhere, fans of the end of the character.

In the caption of his video Instagram, the young woman also wrote : “Thank you to our national treasure, Debbie Allen, and the writers for giving Alex Karev the best sending. Thank you to Shonda Rhimes for having created the character with the most amazing “.

Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s Anatomy) reveals a beautiful message to his fans

Ellen Pompeo (Grey’s Anatomy), revealed : “For Karev, go back to the beginning … was the best possible scenario. It is a tribute to these amazing 1st year. And distribution amazing … have created a foundation that is so strong that the show is still standing. So don’t be sad” .

The actress of Grey’s Anatomy has also added : “As our leader fearless DA, PULL UP, and celebrating the actors, the writers and the faastique team that give life to this show each week. Regardless of the challenge or the extent to which we are all tired at the end … you help us to continue … It is worth dancing over! So much love and gratitude to all of you “.

With this video, Ellen Pompeo has also collected more than 2.3 million “likes” from its fans. These latter have expressed their sadness at the idea of seeing Alex Karev leave the series. It must be said that it was also part of the first actors of the series. Now, it remains only little of the former.