Grey’s Anatomy: Katherine Heigl is radically changing your look, Ellen Pompeo reacts !

On his account Instagram, Katherine Heigl (Grey’s Anatomy) shared a photo where she has a different look. Ellen Pompeo reacts !

While Katherine Heigl has left Grey’s Anatomy several years ago already, it has not lost sight of his friends from the series. She is still in contact with Ellen Pompeo.

A RADICAL CHANGE

In the course of the seasons, many of the characters headlights of Grey’s Anatomy have disappeared. This is the case for Katherine Heigl who has said to God, ” Izzie Stevens. And soon it’s Justin Chambers (Alex Karev) who will take the same path as she. But all keep in touch thanks to social networks. This Wednesday, February 19, Katherine Heigl posted a picture on his account Instagram.

The young woman appeared completely metamorphosed. The one that had the blonde hair has opted for a short bob brown. In the caption of his photo to Instagram, Katherine Heigl (Grey’s Anatomy) has also entrusted it : “I have literally nothing to do and I have nowhere to go today. But I was dying to play with my new hair cut” .

See this publication on Instagram A publication shared by Katherine Heigl (@katherineheigl) on 19 Feb. 2020 at 11 :59 PST

Ellen Pompeo compliments his girlfriend of Grey’s Anatomy

The actress of Grey’s Anatomy has also entrusted it : “once I found myself well-coiffed and pretty, I told myself that I needed to complete my look with a touch of red lipstick… and foundation… and blush… and eyeshadow… But now that I have nowhere to go, I’m going to have to spend 15 more minutes to remove it all tonight. I haven’t really thought about all this.”

And Ellen Pompeo has also decided to react to this new hairstyle. In the comments, it has entrusted them with a lot of love ” So beautiful” . The actress has so far not reacted to this message adorable but it will certainly not fail to make him happy !