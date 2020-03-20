Grey’s Anatomy-season 16: a new breaking in episode 18 !

Share on Facebook

Fans of Grey’s Anatomy have had to deal with a brand new separation in the season 16. It explains everything about the break-up.

Season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy is no lack of upheaval. A new couple comes to separate and the fans will be sad ! Beware, the article contains spoilers !

Season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy will soon be completed in the United States. This new season has not missed action and the fans have to cope with multiple breaks.

At the beginning of the season, Meredith and DeLuca quarrelled. And for good reason, she got kicked out of the hospital after having cheated on a patient. And then, Andrew has understood that the mother of Zola was not really in love with him.

Because of this, they put an end to their relationship and nobody expected it. Then, the fans have also had to cope with the sudden departure of Alex. Justin Chambers has chosen to leave the series and all the world wondered what would become Oj.

Nevertheless, it seems that this is also the end of another couple in Grey’s Anatomy. In fact, this Thursday, march 19, fans were able to see the episode 18 of season 16. Nico and Levi have had a big fight !

Grey’s Anatomy : Levi and Nico break !

Nico and Levi were the one of the couples headlights of Grey’s Anatomy. However, last night, Nico has accepted to become a doctor for the team of the Mariners. The latter jumped on the opportunity without talking to Levi, and this was much vexed.

Even more than Lincoln had received the same job offer. However, the latter was preferred denied to stand beside Amelia. As well, Levi had realized that Nico did not see a future with him, and ile quarrelled violently.

Levi was to lead a beautiful life with Nico in Seattle in Grey’s Anatomy. Thus, it was very sad to see that his little friend did not take that much to him. “I’m tired of having to tell you that I want more , “he said.

Finally, Nico has finally accepted the work and Levi has left her boyfriend. He chose to go and live with Jo the time of return. And then, this will also enable the doctor to not stay single and dark a little more in the depression.