Grey’s Anatomy-season 16: a physician’s career in danger ?

Season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy has taken a few weeks ago. DeLuca could be in great danger and he could soon lose his job. Beware, the article contains spoilers !

It’s been several weeks that the season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy has taken over. This new season contains some big changes, and fans have had to make their goodbyes to Alex. In fact, Justin Chambers who plays Karev has chosen to leave the series. The actor wishes to embark in new projects and nobody expected it. In fact, his departure has shocked all the fans and they live poorly the situation.

It will have to wait until next week for Grey’s Anatomy to render homage to Alex. Thus, it will be really time to say farewell to this character. However, another doctor of the Grey Sloan is in danger. DeLuca did not go well for some time, and it takes big risk. Thus, it could eventually leave the hospital.

There is little, DeLuca broke up with Meredith because he has understood that she didn’t really. The mother of Zola was not impressed by the work of Andrew, and this caused a huge rift between them. Since then, nothing goes to DeLuca and the young doctor is put in danger.

Grey’s Anatomy : DeLuca , soon to be the most evil ?

In the episode last of season 16 of ” Grey’s Anatomy, DeLuca had to face the blizzard in order to bring an organ to a patient. He braved the cold and he nearly lost his fingers. Nevertheless, the doctor is released with Jackson but he could have lost his job. So far, it seems not out of trouble since the young man has bipolar disorder because Of this, there can be doubt that it will soon be a crisis and the series could put this theme forward.

Carina is the first to worry about his brother and it was she who asked him to be careful. Thus, we can expect that this will not go down for DeLuca in the following of Grey’s Anatomy. In addition, Linda Klein, director of the ABC does not bode well for this character. “We should be very worried about. This is a doctor and a surgeon, and it is (hands), what they need to continue and live their beautiful life. As well, we should all be very worried about. “has she said in the TV Guide.

Then, DeLuca will there be a crisis very soon in the season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy ? In any case, it will be necessary to follow a treatment and he raises a little the foot. Because of this, one may wonder if it will continue to be present at Grey Sloan Memorial.