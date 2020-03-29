Grey’s Anatomy-season 16: a shorter season because of the coronavirus ?

Share on Facebook

Due to the coronavirus, the season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy has become shorter. The director is not going to do the 25 episodes planned !

The coronavirus has also had an impact on films and series. In fact, many have had to stop their shooting. This is particularly the case of Grey’s Anatomy which will be shorter because of the virus.

Almost all the seasons of Grey’s Anatomy has at least 25 episodes. But this year, the series will end with 21 episodes. The cause ? The coronavirus. In fact, the filming has ended. And the season will be its last episodes aired on 9 April in the United States.

On the other hand, TF1 will continue to broadcast the episodes of Grey’s Anatomy in the weeks to come. It must be said that the series is shifted relative to America. Since the outbreak of the coronavirus broke out, no one is present on the shoot.

The showrunneuse Krista Vernoff explained : “This decision has been taken to ensure the health. But also the security of the players and of the team.”

Grey’s Anatomy-season 16: the more short due to the coronavirus ?

It has also added to the subject of the judgment of the series : “We care about the safety of our loved ones outside of work. And it was taken at the suggestion of the mayor. He was advised not to gather in groups of more than 50 people “.

The filming is outstanding, the creator, Shonda Rhimes has shown a great humanity. To help hospitals, but also the firefighters that are in shortage, it has left all the medical supplies in the series.

The woman explained : “We had on the set of Grey’s Anatomy a stock of gowns and gloves. We also give “.

A nice gesture which has allowed people to work in more favourable conditions. For the time being, the exact date of the resumption of filming is not known. It will have to settle of the old seasons. And of the episodes that will be coming in the days to come in France.