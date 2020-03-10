Grey’s Anatomy-season 16: Alex Karev will he come back ?

By Maria Batterbury

Alex Karev just quit Grey’s Anatomy after 16 years of good and loyal services ! But is it possible that he will return one day ?

Last week, fans of Grey’s Anatomy did their farewell to Dr. Alex Karev. But can it come back ? MCE TV you everything.

After 16 years of good and loyal service, Dr. Alex Karev was saying farewell to Grey Sloan Memorial ! In fact, his interpreter, Justin Chambers has decided to retire to take care of her mental health !

If fans understand and respect his decision, nevertheless, they are very angry ! In fact, they did not appreciate the treatment inflicted on their character ! And because, for many, that end is a lack of respect to those who follow the series since its inception !

It has been read on the social networks : “in The beginning I really didn’t want to they are to die Alex… now I think that they should have been ! “or even” Grey’s Anatomy for me it is over thank you goodbye ! “but also :” I’m going to do as if I hadn’t seen the episode. For me, Alex is dead and that’s all ! “

DR. KAREV LEAVING GREY’S ANATOMY

But if fans of ” Grey’s Anatomy would have preferred that the best friend of Meredith dies, there may be good news for its survival ! Dr. Karev could make his return in the series by some time !

Indeed, if the show runners have left the lives saved, the husband of Jo, perhaps it is to see it come back later ! A source confided to US Weekly : ” Shonda Rhimes has left the door open for a return, in any manner whatsoever, if he wants to come back ”

Anyway, we hope that this information will prove to be true ! Remember that Alex has left the series, leaving his wife Jo. Actually, he went to find his ex-wife Izzie, with whom he had two children ! An end that left the fans of Grey’s Anatomy… on their hunger !

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
