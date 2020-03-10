Grey’s Anatomy-season 16: Alex Karev will he come back ?

Share on Facebook

Alex Karev just quit Grey’s Anatomy after 16 years of good and loyal services ! But is it possible that he will return one day ?

Last week, fans of Grey’s Anatomy did their farewell to Dr. Alex Karev. But can it come back ? MCE TV you everything.

After 16 years of good and loyal service, Dr. Alex Karev was saying farewell to Grey Sloan Memorial ! In fact, his interpreter, Justin Chambers has decided to retire to take care of her mental health !

If fans understand and respect his decision, nevertheless, they are very angry ! In fact, they did not appreciate the treatment inflicted on their character ! And because, for many, that end is a lack of respect to those who follow the series since its inception !

It has been read on the social networks : “in The beginning I really didn’t want to they are to die Alex… now I think that they should have been ! “or even” Grey’s Anatomy for me it is over thank you goodbye ! “but also :” I’m going to do as if I hadn’t seen the episode. For me, Alex is dead and that’s all ! “

DR. KAREV LEAVING GREY’S ANATOMY

But if fans of ” Grey’s Anatomy would have preferred that the best friend of Meredith dies, there may be good news for its survival ! Dr. Karev could make his return in the series by some time !

Indeed, if the show runners have left the lives saved, the husband of Jo, perhaps it is to see it come back later ! A source confided to US Weekly : ” Shonda Rhimes has left the door open for a return, in any manner whatsoever, if he wants to come back ”

Anyway, we hope that this information will prove to be true ! Remember that Alex has left the series, leaving his wife Jo. Actually, he went to find his ex-wife Izzie, with whom he had two children ! An end that left the fans of Grey’s Anatomy… on their hunger !