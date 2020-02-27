Grey’s Anatomy-season 16: all about the new episodes !

Share on Facebook

Season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy will arrive soon on TF1. It explains everything about the new episodes of this season !

In a few days, the doctor’s at Grey Sloan will make their return to tv. TF1 will soon spread season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy and this season may well offend fans ! Beware, the article contains spoilers !

It’s been several weeks that the season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy began in the United States. Nevertheless, on march 11, TF1 plans to broadcast the new episodes. As well, fans will soon review Meredith, Jo and Alex, but this season could well upset the fans. First, the mother of Zola was fired from the hospital after having committed a fraud. As well, she will have to answer for her actions, and she will not be back at Grey Sloan.

During the first few episodes of season 16 of ” Grey’s Anatomy, Meredith is going to have to do work of general interest. So far, the doctor is going to treat a few patients. Moreover, her relationship with Andrew DeLuca could deteriorate in the course of this season. In fact, DeLuca is not going to understand the actions of his girlfriend and a rupture could be expected in this season.

Seattle has never seen snow like this. #GreysxStation19 starts tomorrow at 8|7c on ABC. pic.twitter.com/Y3LxZXcULT — Greys Anatomy (@GreysABC) February 26, 2020

Grey’s Anatomy : the departure of a doctor flagship in the series

Then, the fans of the first hour of Grey’s Anatomy will have a big shock. In fact, Justin Chambers who plays Alex has chosen to leave the series. As well, Alex is going to make his farewell in the middle of the season 16 , and his departure will be sudden. Because of this, Jo could be the most evil, and the couple, Jolex could well come to an end. Jo is fragile since she was reunited with her mother. As well, this break could well put it at its worst. However, the departure of Alex will allow the series to introduce a brand new doctor. In fact, the fans are going to meet Cormac Hayes played by Richard Flood (Shameless). In addition, there will be electricity in the air between the new doctor and Meredith.

At the level of guest stars, fans of Grey’s Anatomy will see two familiar faces in the first episodes of the season 16. In fact, Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs are going to play in the series the time of an episode. The two former actresses of Charmed will play two sisters who will visit their other sister in a coma. They are going to have to make a choice complicated and they will be guided by the doctors of Grey Sloan. Finally, Jasmine Guy will return to his role as Gemma in the series. Gemma is going to move much closer to Richard and he could be unfaithful to Catherine. Suffice to say, this season is not going to be any rest and he’ll have to hang on !