Grey’s Anatomy-season 16: Beanie Feldstein integrates the cast !

Share on Facebook

Tonight, ABC will broadcast a new episode of season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy. A new character arrives at the hospital !

Tonight, a new episode of season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy will take place in the United States. A new doctor will arrive at Grey Sloan ! Beware, the article contains spoilers !

It’s been several weeks that the season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy has taken over the United States. For several episodes, Meredith was no longer at Grey Sloan, and she had to do work of general interest. Nevertheless, the doctor has made his return but the fans were all surprised by the sudden departure of Alex. The production has not yet made clear his departure, but she is already trying to replace it.

Justin Chambers played in Grey’s Anatomy since its inception, and he played Alex, one of the characters headlights of the series. His departure has saddened the world and fans are wondering what will happen to the couple, Jolex. Then, the production has already replaced the character since fans were able to meet Cormac Hayes. However, another doctor is about to make its entrance at Grey Sloan Memorial !

[email protected] join us on tomorrow’s episode. #GreysxStation19 pic.twitter.com/YjcoSXQDK1 — Greys Anatomy (@GreysABC) February 26, 2020

Grey’s Anatomy : A new resident at the hospital !

Season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy from a few characters but new doctors join the team. So, this evening, a house is going to make his entrance to the hospital and she is going to appoint Tess Desmond. This is Beanie Feldstein who is going to put themselves in the shoes of the character and she is known to have played in Booksmart on Netflix. For the moment, nobody knows how long the house will be at Grey Sloan. Nevertheless, it could be a lot closer to Richard Webber !

In episode 15 of season 16 of ” Grey’s Anatomy, Richard is going to take his wing Tess Desmond. The house will have the chance to team up with the doctor and he will teach him many things. In an excerpt, we can see the all-new character, and Tess seems to show serious. She will have to show Richard what it can do, and it’s going to be rather frank with him. We are already looking forward to see what this new duo is going to give in the series !