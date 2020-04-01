Grey’s Anatomy-season 16 deleted and replaced by The Resident !

Share on Facebook

Panic on board ! Season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy has been deprogrammed of the grid of TF1. Anything to disappoint the fans during the confinement.

Ouch ouch ouch… TF1 comes to de-program Grey’s Anatomy. A new one that is not going to delight the fans who were a joy to find Meredith and the other for the containment. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

Season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy comes quietly to leave the grid of TF1. Yes, the series medical goes out the window for containment.

A new one that is not likely to appeal to fans of the series who were expecting then the new episodes. Yes, Grey’s Anatomy finds itself replaced by another series of the genre.

This is The Revenent. A series that takes also place in a hospital, but that has nothing to do. But why is that so ?

The reason is simple : the actors dubbing, too, are confined to their homes. Thus, they cannot ensure that the voices of the characters.

TF1 has therefore had to squeezer the programming of ” Grey’s Anatomy, much to the chagrin of the fans. Finally, the series didn’t shut down, and will return very soon.

TF1 replaces Grey’s Anatomy for another series, in the absence of dubbing

Waiting for the dubbing of the episodes, viewers can always console themselves sparsely in front of The Revenant. This departs a time of the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital.

And it thus joins the internal of The Resident. To make it short, here’s the plot : Devon Pravesh, a young internal idealist, makes its debut in the medicine to the hospital Chastain. But his superior, Dr. Conrad Hawkins has methods of his own.

In the casting figure Emily VanCamp, who plays Emily Thorne in the series Revenge. To its sides, is also included Matt Czuchry, as some have experienced in Gilmore Girls.

If it is certainly not a replacement for the show of Shonda Rhimes, this series does you change of scenery, if you are a follower of the series hospital.

As to know when Grey’s Anatomy returns on TF1, it will take some patience. To follow…