Grey’s Anatomy-season 16: one knows when will be released the series on TF1 !

Season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy arrives soon on TF1. More is known about its release date and it tells you everything !

The 16th season of Grey’s Anatomy arrives soon on our small screens. Here’s what we know about its release date on TF1.

SOON ON OUR SCREENS !

Season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy will soon be broadcasted on TF1. It was about time ! In fact, in the United States they are already at the 14th episode of the 16th season. It is well overdue ! In France, Meredith and his small band are conspicuously absent. But the wait is soon over. What good news !

For those who follow Grey’s Anatomy in French, TF1 will broadcast the first episodes of the last season from the 11th of march next. Always from 21h05. Save the date ! What to bring joy to the fans of the series medical.

Grey’s Anatomy-season 16 : what to expect

We can’t wait to discover the new adventures of our surgeons preferred ! Moreover, it seems that there is going to be bustle. You do not remember the end of season 15 ? No worries, you refreshes the memory. Bailey vire Meredith, Alex and Richard to the result of an insurance fraud. It is not all ! Deluca has also been found in prison after being denounced. Season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy will bring lot of change for everyone. We can’t wait !

Also, during the last few episodes aired on TF1, a thick fog descended on Seattle after a storm. Maggie had also lost Jackson after yet another argument between the two. However, the intrigue surrounding his disappearance will be quickly raised. The other hand, it will also detect the breakage of the two surgeons. Some reconciliations will be expected to be in the coming episodes of Grey’s Anatomy. As well as a love story. Suspense ! New heads are also added to the cast. We won’t say no more. See you march 11 at 21h05 on TF1 to discover more !