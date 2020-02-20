Grey’s Anatomy-season 16: producer says more about the departure of Alex !

Season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy has taken over there are several weeks. We know a little more about the departure of Alex in the series.

ALEX LEFT SEATTLE

After more than a month of absence, on the season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy has taken over. Fans have been able to find the doctors of Seattle but they have all been surprised by the departure of Alex. In fact, Justin Chambers decided to leave the series in order to launch new projects. The fans are very sad because he played in the series since its inception. In addition, he did not understand the sudden absence of Alex.

Jo has hinted that Alex had to leave Seattle to take care of his mother. Nevertheless, the doctor from Grey’s Anatomy does not give more news with his wife and nobody understands their behavior. Fans of the series are even angry by the choice of the show runners. So far, Alex deserved a better end than to pass for a coward. Then, fans want to know what will happen to the couple, Jolex in season 16.

“Time goes on. And when one thing ends, something new always begins.” #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/82BUK2WvEU — Greys Anatomy (@GreysABC) February 14, 2020

Grey’s Anatomy : the departure of Alex soon explained ?

The fans be reassured, they will soon have news from Alex in the season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy. Krista Vernoff, thewas showrunner, said that she would soon speak of the departure of the doctor in the series. However, fans will have to show a little patients. “We thin out some of episode after episode the story of Alex. It’s going to take some episodes to get there and give more answers to the public, ” she said in Variety.

Thus, the fans of Grey’s Anatomy will be able to hear about the leak of Alex. Nevertheless, it will have to wait for the spin-off with Station 19. In addition, it is possible that the show runners decided to kill the character. In fact, in the next spin-off, a disaster is forecast and there may be many victims. Whatever happens, Jo will suffer a lot in the following episodes. “Jo has lived through so much pain and grief last season, I wanted to be careful. It is a bit of a mystery what happens with Alex, ‘ she said.