Grey’s Anatomy-season 16: see you soon, goodbye Alex !

Share on Facebook

Season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy has taken a few weeks ago. In a few days, fans will learn more about the departure of Alex !

Season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy has taken over the United States. Very soon, fans will have to cope with the final departure of Alex Karev ! Beware, the article contains spoilers.

Season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy has finally returned and this season is no shortage of twists and turns. In fact, Meredith has finally resumed his duties at Grey Sloan , and everyone is happy to see her again. Nevertheless, its couple beats wing and it would seem that a page is turning for her relationship with DeLuca. And then, fans have especially were surprised by the departure of a character flagship.

Several weeks ago, Justin Chambers who plays Alex announced that he was leaving ” Grey’s Anatomy. The actor wants to start new projects and he thinks he has made the turn of his character. However, the fans were all angry because Alex has suddenly left the hospital without saying farewell. Thus, they expected a little better production, and they hoped to have answers.

Nevertheless, do not panic, the season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy has the intention to clarify the departure of Alex. Next week, in episode 16 of the new season, fans will be able to make their farewell to the character. Thus, they will have all the answers to their questions and this episode promises to be poignant.

Grey’s Anatomy : an episode that pays tribute to Alex

ABC wasted no time to unveil the trailer of episode 16 of season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy. Thus, this episode will trace the journey of Alex in the series and this may affect the fans. The public can already prepare the tissues because this episode promises to be intense. The doctors will cope with their past and the fans will have many flashback of Alex with Meredith and Jo.

Thus, the fans of Grey’s Anatomy may well be nostalgic at the end of this episode. For all that, it is an honourable way to make a last a last time say goodbye to this character lighthouse. As a reminder, Alex was present in the series since its inception and it therefore deserves a very good start.

However, through this episode, fans will be able to review other characters headlights. In fact, the flashback will show Cristina, George or Izzie. In parallel, Bailey and Ben are going to have to make an important decision, and fans can expect the worst…