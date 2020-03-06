Grey’s Anatomy-season 16: the reasons for the departure of Alex revealed !

Share on Facebook

Grey’s Anatomy-season 16: Alex Karev will soon no longer be part of the series. It tells you more about the reasons for his departure.

Grey’s Anatomy separates from one of its main characters. And it is up to Alex Karev that he will have to say goodbye. Oh no ! In fact, in January, Justin Chambers announced his departure after 16 seasons of the cult series. He wishes to devote to other projects. Remains to be seen how the series is going to explain his departure.

The answer is in the 16th episode ! You will discover the end of a mythical character.Since the beginning of Grey’s Anatomy, we were used to starting characters. Moreover, 16 seasons later: nothing has changed ! Thus, we got right departures tragic. For example, Derek, Lexie, and George.

But there have also been some departures more optimistic. Like when Cristina is a party, for example. Finally, the fans have also had departures surprises. Like Callie, and now Alex ! Attention, warning spoilers !

Grey’s Anatomy: the departure of Alex

Episode 16 of the 16th season of Grey’s Anatomy has, therefore, been the last one for Alex. Moreover, the whole episode revolves around him. Even if you do not see it in the flesh. In fact, the actor has not taken his role, but was still very present. Moreover, the flashbacks make up almost the entirety of the episode. It was also the occasion to review the whole course of the doctor, as well as his strong moments over the seasons. Which is rather nice !

However his departure from Grey’s Anatomy has been announced by a voice-over recorded by Justin Chambers. In fact, it gives us the reasons for his departure. Alex re-engaged Izzie at the trial of Meredith. It was then announced that she had had twins to him. Alex then decided to leave Seattle to take care of her son and his 5 year old daughter. And therefore : he leaves his job, and Oj !

Hard blow for fans of the couple, Jo/Alex. But he explained to his wife that he was still in love with Izzie. He then asked the divorce, leaving him all his possessions and his shares of the hospital. An end that will surely debate. In any case, this last episode was full of nostalgia. He also made a tribute to the actors present since the beginning of Grey’s Anatomy. Namely: Meredith, Bailey and Richard.