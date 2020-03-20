Grey’s Anatomy, the Good Doctor: they give their masks to hospitals !

Share on Facebook

In solidarity, Grey’s Anatomy and the Good Doctor give their masks to hospitals to try to deal with the shortage.

Hollywood is in containment. Series like Grey’s Anatomy no longer have need of their masks. Productions, therefore, give the masks to hospitals. MCE TV says it all !

To help the hospitals, the production of Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 have thus given of the masks, “A Station 19, we have the chance to have 300 N95 masks coveted. We have donated to our fire department”, announces Krista Vernoff.

The first to have made a gesture are the producers of The Resident. They have sent boxes of masks and gloves to the doctors in the hospital in Atlanta. The medical staff were needed. Also, he thanked the gesture on Instagram.

Grey’s Anatomy and other medical dramas give their masks

California is in total containment. A first in the US ! California is the first State confined. In all, 13 000 people are affected in the United States. And 178 deaths.

Governor Gavin Newsom has, therefore, asked the 40 million residents to stay home. The goal ? In order to combat the pandemic and to prevent its dissemination.

Grey’s Anatomy has however had to stop its filming. The series could not run the last four episodes of season 16. A production shutdown because of the virus. But a production based on solidarity. And that, we love it !

Krista Vernoff directed the series. She also said : “We have a stock of gowns and gloves to give. We are all very grateful to our caregivers. In addition to these donations, we are doing our part to assist them in remaining at home.”

The firefighters of Ontario have received the masks from Station 19, the little sister of Grey’s Anatomy. They shared a shot on Instagram in order to thank all the team.