Group [About] presented a clip for the song, which appeared in the national selection for Eurovision-2020

Ukrainian indie-pop band [About] presented a video for the song “There, Where I IDU” for the national selection for Eurovision 2020, the winner of which became the Go-A.

The Director and operator of the clip was Egor Gavrilenko (bass guitarist).

“We went to Sunny Spain to convey the mood of the song in warm colors and bright landscapes. In the video Olya the city collects the items in the final merged into a shining star, which is sung in the song”, – said the musicians.

Recall, a group Go-A contract was signed with a NOTE and officially became a representative of Ukraine at Eurovision-2020. According to the results of the draw Go-A will become the participants of the first semifinal of the song contest, which is scheduled for may 12. Ukrainian participants will take the stage in the second half of the show.

Song contest “Eurovision-2020” due to last year’s winning singer Duncan Lawrence will be held in the Netherlands. The host city was selected by Rotterdam. The semi-final concerts will take place may 12 and 14, and the destiny of the main trophy will be decided on may 16.