Group Go-A commented on the bookmakers on “Eurovision 2020”

Group Go_A. Photo: press service

The winners of the national selection for “Eurovision 2020” the Go-A commented on the bookmakers.

So, according to preliminary rates, the group does not fall in the Top 20. However, the musicians are convinced that these bets don’t matter, says “Swfscan it”.

In the final of the national selection, the bookies put us in last place. My friend put on us 250 hryvnia, and won 19 000. So I think what you write, the bookies doesn’t matter, because the main bets are made after the first rehearsals of Eurovision. We now at all do not pay attention, we are, because we have a mission — we want to see for the first time the “Eurovision” song in the Ukrainian language”, —said the soloist of group Ekaterina Pavlenko.

Recall that the representative from Ukraine will participate in the first semi — final on 12 may. The second semi-final on 14 may, and the Grand finale is scheduled for may 16.

Ukrainian electrofolk group, which won the national selection, will compete for victory in the competition with the Ukrainian-language song “Nightingale”.

In addition, the “Eurovision 2020” will not be cancelled due to coronavirus.