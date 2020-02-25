Group Go-A contract was signed with a NOTE and officially became a representative of Ukraine at Eurovision 2020

Group Go-A, which won the national selection for Eurovision 2020, signed an agreement with National public broadcasting company of Ukraine to participate in the song contest. Now musicians are officially the contestants from our country.

In the past year NOTE and the STB has also successfully held a national selection, but because of disagreement with the broadcaster, his winner, singer Maruv did not enter into a contract for participation. As a result, Ukraine refused to compete on the stage of the Eurovision song contest in tel Aviv.

According to the results of the draw Go-A will become the participants of the first semifinal of the song contest, which is scheduled for may 12. Ukrainian participants will take the stage in the second half of the show.

Let us recall, the Eurovision song contest thanks to last year’s 2020 winning singer Duncan Lawrence will be held in the Netherlands. The host city was selected by Rotterdam. The semi-final concerts will take place may 12 and 14, and the destiny of the main trophy will be decided on may 16.