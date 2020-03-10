Group Go-A presented the song to Eurovision-2020 Nightingale in a new arrangement

By Maria Batterbury

Group Go-A, which won the national selection for Eurovision 2020, presented song the Nightingale (Solovey) in the new arrangement.

Song contest in Rotterdam the single sounds in the Ukrainian language.

According to the results of the draw Go-A will become the participants of the first semifinal of the song contest, which is scheduled for may 12. Ukrainian participants will take the stage in the second half of the show.

Let us recall, the Eurovision song contest thanks to last year’s 2020 winning singer Duncan Lawrence will be held in the Netherlands. The host city was selected by Rotterdam. The semi-final concerts will take place may 12 and 14, and the destiny of the main trophy will be decided on may 16.

