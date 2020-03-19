Group Go_A will represent Ukraine at the Eurovision song contest in 2021

Yesterday it became known about the cancellation of Eurovision 2020 due to coronavirus and transferred to the next year. Ukraine at the contest in 2021 will represent a group Go_A.

According to “UA: Suspine”, additional national selection will be held.

“If the band Go_A nothing will change and they will be ready to perform on stage Eurovision next year, we will contribute to this. This also applies to the preparations for the song contest, and other organizational issues,” – said the Chairman of the Board, “UA: Suspine Mowlana” Zurab Alasania.

Recall that the song contest “Eurovision-2020” due to last year’s winning singer Duncan Lawrence was to be held in the Netherlands may 12-16. The host city was selected by Rotterdam.

According to the draw results, the performance of the Ukrainian group Go-A was to be held in the first semifinal on may 12. Song in a new arrangement can be heard here.