Group Little Big late introduced the song for “Eurovision” (video)

Flagrant violation of rules of “Eurovision”, a Liitle Big group from Russia has finally unveiled the song, which intends to storm the heights of the competition in Rotterdam.

The track sounded in the program “Evening Urgant” on the Russian First channel.

In the broadcast of the performers showed a new video for the song Uno.

Interestingly, the participants in the Studio do not appear, and the presenter did not comment on the song Little Big.

A short video with a previously unknown track Uno was published on YouTube on 3 March. It was argued that with this song, Little Big unable to represent Russia at the contest in Rotterdam. However, in Little Big denied the link Uno with the song “Eurovision”.

actively preparing for the contest. The musicians presented an updated version of the song “Nightingale”, continue to create room and costumes. On the page of “Eurovision” in Ukraine in Instagram showed a new image of the soloist of Catherine Pavlenko.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter