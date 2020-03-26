GTA 6: the very highly-anticipated game could come out during confinement ?

Share on Facebook

New rumors suggest that GTA 6 could come out during the confinement period. At least that is what is said on the forums.

And if GTA 6th of the name coming out soon ? According to the latest rumors, this very highly-anticipated game could come out during the confinement period. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z.

GTA 6 is there any chance of leave soon ? Well, if we are to believe the internet, the game could come out during the quarantine period.

Earlier, a user on 4chan, moved the release date to march 25. Finally, here we are, and not the shadow of Grand Theft auto 6 on the horizon.

This being the case, the team of Rockstar Games, studios to the origin of the saga of the GTA games, could take advantage of the quarantine to get out of his opus. Yes, the game is in the pipes since 2013.

From what we know, GTA 6 could incorporate a number of characters, but also different cities as well as a narrative build-up. As for the graphics, they promise to offer a slap visual.

Finally, in the absence of tangible evidence, all that remains the order of the speculation. Even if the great team of 60 people has left to leak some info informal.

We know for example that 3 cities competing for the poster of GTA 6. To know, Miami, that will not be reminiscent of the component Vice City.

GTA 6: an outing soon ?

Another hypothesis turns to the city’s most bling-bling of Las Vegas. We would plunge in this city in Nevada in the middle of the 70’s.

Whatto add a very retro feel to GTA and offer a bit of novelty to the genre. Then, the 3rd city on the podium : Mexico city.

If this is the case, GTA 6 is going to once cross the borders between the United States and Mexico. Especially as the game promises to be closer to the reality.

Thus, we will be dealing with a world with the graphics of any beauty. And also offering the opportunity for players ofexplore any type of buildings, which will not be just there to make nice in the decoration.

Finally, for this, it would be that Rockstar Games unveils GTA 6 to the big day. Case to follow…