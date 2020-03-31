Guf live sicced his German shepherd on Labrador: the network in anger (video)

Controversial Russian rapper Guf, is prohibited in Ukraine, scored another inappropriate outburst. He showed live in the network of dog fighting, which he himself arranged. During a walk with a dog Gucci Guf noticed a Labrador without a muzzle and set him his dog.

While Gucci tortured the “enemy”, Gough was filming everything on video, including live. He not only tried to separate the animals, but also with passion, saying: “Who’s the area without a leash? Che, you little this? Come on, come on, Gucci!”.

When the horizon appeared concerned owners of the affected Labrador, Gough attacked them with accusations and even got confused people to apologize.

“What are you without a leash go? And ran away… They squabbled about 20 minutes. I think that Nevermind, and your RAS to***. You know, we are now watching three thousand people…”, shouted the butcher Guf.

Caution, video 18+

This video has caused a wave of indignation in the network. Users shocked by inappropriate behavior rapper, they need to punish him for cruelty to animals, and announced a flash mob in the network. “Gough, apologize to Labrador”. Thousands of Internet users exploded with angry comments, to massively unsubscribe from it, need to be taught a lesson and to punish the butcher. Among them eks-“Brilliant” Olga Orlova.

“I don’t know if you saw this video or not, if not — watch! Personally, I had enough for a few seconds… It’s “idol” youth rap artist Guf…

What’s going on in this world? Adult famous person signed millions promoting this trash?! What happened in your life that made you become like this?! Do you need help? Treatment? How to save your soul? Or it’s late and I must save the world from you? You’re a father! I appeal to the owners of the injured dog: I’m ready to help your dog, from health to legal. I’ll take all the costs themselves. It can not be left unpunished! PS Alex, if you have a shred of humanity apologize for this despicable act!”, — outraged Orlov.

Representatives of public organization “Zoopreme” promise not to leave unpunished the trick Gufa. They write a statement to the police.

“Written statement on Alyosha Dolmatova, the common people artist Guf. And please bring this “star” to criminal, administrative responsibility”, — stated in the message. Gufu face liability for “intentional infliction of harm to the animal”.

After the hype ex-wife Gufa ISA Anokhina asked people to forgive him. According to the presenter, the rapper really needs the help, had once again “gone crazy”. Gufa was sent to a psychiatric clinic.

“You all know that he has big psychological problems on a background of drug abuse and all the rest. Plus now spring, and he pulls up. He’s not a butcher, he really loves animals is a fact. Alex is not evil and a bad person. I think he will stay in the hospital this time for about a month. As soon as he gets out, he will send almost all their money to shelters for homeless animals. I will lie in it. I hope that the stars and popular people will accept it and forgive him. In recent times,” asks Svetlana Anokhina.

