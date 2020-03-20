Guy was awarded a penalty because of a date with a girl

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Парню присудили штраф из-за свидания с девушкой

In Poland, the 21-year-old man instead of having to be in quarantine, escaped on a date with a girl he may face a fine.

It is reported by TVN24.

A young man from the city of Sochi was in forced a 14-day quarantine. Like all who are in forced isolation, he was under police control. When militiamen arrived to his house, it turned out that the man is not inside.

“He came out of the house, despite the quarantine. He also did not respond to calls from the police,” explains Adam Juszczak, a spokesman of the district police station in Sochi.

It turned out that the young man wanted to see his girlfriend.

“It was quickly found. The police, observing all measures, persuaded him to return to the place of quarantine,” – said Juszczak.

It is noted that the girl was not.

For his extremely irresponsible behavior, man is now able to pay dearly. He faces a fine in the amount of 10 thousand PLN (2200 Euro).

“The punishment is harsh, but appropriate to the seriousness of the act and the potential danger he could bring others,” says Juszczak.

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article