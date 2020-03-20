Guy was awarded a penalty because of a date with a girl

In Poland, the 21-year-old man instead of having to be in quarantine, escaped on a date with a girl he may face a fine.

It is reported by TVN24.

A young man from the city of Sochi was in forced a 14-day quarantine. Like all who are in forced isolation, he was under police control. When militiamen arrived to his house, it turned out that the man is not inside.

“He came out of the house, despite the quarantine. He also did not respond to calls from the police,” explains Adam Juszczak, a spokesman of the district police station in Sochi.

It turned out that the young man wanted to see his girlfriend.

“It was quickly found. The police, observing all measures, persuaded him to return to the place of quarantine,” – said Juszczak.

It is noted that the girl was not.

For his extremely irresponsible behavior, man is now able to pay dearly. He faces a fine in the amount of 10 thousand PLN (2200 Euro).

“The punishment is harsh, but appropriate to the seriousness of the act and the potential danger he could bring others,” says Juszczak.