Gwyneth Paltrow and Proenza Schouler has announced the launch of sports clothing line

By Maria Batterburyon in Health

Гвинет Пэлтроу и Proenza Schouler объявили о запуске спортивной линии одежды

The project Gwyneth Paltrow Goop and Proenza Schouler. Photo: Proenza Schouler

Wellness project actress Gwyneth Paltrow Goop new York brand Proenza Schouler has made collaboration.

The range of G. x Sport Proenza Schouler will be released in limited edition.

The collection includes items of clothing in sports style: jackets, tops with short sleeves, bodysuits, jumpsuits, leggings and bras.

The color palette includes a black base color and red to diversify the routine of days.

The combination of styles and creativity Jack Maccollo and Lazaro Hernandez and street aesthetics inhaled something completely new, ultra-modern in-line G. Sport. The fact that this is our first big collaboration in the field of sports design capsule, made it even more special. I think that everyone here really speaks for itself,” commented Gwyneth Paltrow.

The launch of this capsule is the first experience of cooperation for a fashion brand, Paltrow.

Гвинет Пэлтроу и Proenza Schouler объявили о запуске спортивной линии одежды

The project Gwyneth Paltrow Goop and Proenza Schouler. Photo: Proenza Schouler

Гвинет Пэлтроу и Proenza Schouler объявили о запуске спортивной линии одежды

The project Gwyneth Paltrow Goop and Proenza Schouler. Photo: Proenza Schouler

Гвинет Пэлтроу и Proenza Schouler объявили о запуске спортивной линии одежды

The project Gwyneth Paltrow Goop and Proenza Schouler. Photo: Proenza Schouler

Гвинет Пэлтроу и Proenza Schouler объявили о запуске спортивной линии одежды

The project Gwyneth Paltrow Goop and Proenza Schouler. Photo: Proenza Schouler

Гвинет Пэлтроу и Proenza Schouler объявили о запуске спортивной линии одежды

The project Gwyneth Paltrow Goop and Proenza Schouler. Photo: Proenza Schouler

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article