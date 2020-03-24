Gwyneth Paltrow and Proenza Schouler has announced the launch of sports clothing line

The project Gwyneth Paltrow Goop and Proenza Schouler. Photo: Proenza Schouler

Wellness project actress Gwyneth Paltrow Goop new York brand Proenza Schouler has made collaboration.

The range of G. x Sport Proenza Schouler will be released in limited edition.

The collection includes items of clothing in sports style: jackets, tops with short sleeves, bodysuits, jumpsuits, leggings and bras.

The color palette includes a black base color and red to diversify the routine of days.

The combination of styles and creativity Jack Maccollo and Lazaro Hernandez and street aesthetics inhaled something completely new, ultra-modern in-line G. Sport. The fact that this is our first big collaboration in the field of sports design capsule, made it even more special. I think that everyone here really speaks for itself,” commented Gwyneth Paltrow.

The launch of this capsule is the first experience of cooperation for a fashion brand, Paltrow.

