Gwyneth Paltrow gave a star party without makeup

Celebrity has introduced its new cosmetic product.

So, a celebrity threw a party in which famous stars came without makeup. For invited guests Gwyneth has established a dress code and strictly forbidden to come painted.

The idea was supported by many celebrities, in particular, Kate Hudson, demi Moore with daughter Rumer and girlfriend of Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant.

“No makeup, no filters. An amazing collection of some of the best women on planet Earth,” wrote the celebrity in his Instagram.

Thus, Paltrow introduced his new cosmetic product Paltrow Goop – serum containing hyaluronic acid and vitamin C.