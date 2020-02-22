Gwyneth Paltrow gave a star party without makeup

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Гвинет Пэлтроу устроила звездную вечеринку без макияжа

Celebrity has introduced its new cosmetic product.

So, a celebrity threw a party in which famous stars came without makeup. For invited guests Gwyneth has established a dress code and strictly forbidden to come painted.

The idea was supported by many celebrities, in particular, Kate Hudson, demi Moore with daughter Rumer and girlfriend of Keanu Reeves, Alexandra Grant.

“No makeup, no filters. An amazing collection of some of the best women on planet Earth,” wrote the celebrity in his Instagram.

Thus, Paltrow introduced his new cosmetic product Paltrow Goop – serum containing hyaluronic acid and vitamin C.

Гвинет Пэлтроу устроила звездную вечеринку без макияжа

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
