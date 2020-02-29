Gwyneth Paltrow on coronavirus: I was in this movie

Hollywood celebrity left does not ignore the deadly epidemic, which at breakneck speed spread throughout the world. On the way from the US to Europe Gwyneth Paltrow also decided to take care of your health and wear a medical mask during the flight. The actress has compared the outbreak of coronavirus with the events of a fantastic Thriller Contagion (Contagion).

47-year-old Academy award winner Oscar refers to those Hollywood stars willing to risk their own health for the sake of fashion trends. Despite thousands of deaths from infection of the coronavirus, Gwyneth Paltrow decided to go to Paris, where the long-awaited fashion Week.

On the personal page of the actress on Instagram there was a picture of that in the last days it has been in the profiles of international celebrities. In the photo she poses in a black medical mask that will protect her from the deadly outbreak.

But Gwyneth Paltrow not only advised fans to worry about their body and carry out all preventive measures, but called the rapid spread of coronavirus, a kind of prototype events a Hollywood movie “Contagion”, which was shot back in 2011.

Paranoia? Caution? Prudence? The pandemic? Propaganda? Paltrow knows his stuff and just going to sleep this entire flight. I was in this film. Take care of yourself. Wash your hands thoroughly – commented on a picture star.

Sci-Fi Thriller “Contagion” Director Steven Soderbergh talks about the epidemic of infectious disease that is transmitted to man from animals in Hong Kong. That is Gwyneth Paltrow played in the film the American businesswoman, who returned from a trip to America and provoked the outbreak, which threatens the continued existence on the planet. From crushing of the virus there is no vaccine.

The actress was not the first who realized the similarity of coronavirus with a Hollywood fiction. The network has increased the interest of users to the film “Contagion”, which draw Parallels with the present.

As of February 28 coronavirus fell ill more than 80 thousand people, most of them in China. In the world recorded more than 2700 deaths and tens of thousands of those who managed to recover. For the last days, the virus quickly spread through Europe, and Italy is currently the epicentre of the outbreak in Europe.