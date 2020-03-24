Gwyneth Paltrow showed how to go shopping during the quarantine

While some people think that quarantine is too much, Hollywood celebrities argue that the situation with the spread of the coronavirus very serious. Some try to support people in a good mood, others are making significant monetary donations.

But the American actress Gwyneth Paltrow decided by example to show how to go to the store during the quarantine.

In his Instagram 47-year-old star has posted a photo which should be taken seriously. In the photo Gwyneth demonstrates how during a pandemic coronavirus goes shopping.

Judging from the picture, Paltrow listens to the advice of doctors and goes out in a protective mask, disposable gloves and goggles.

As noted by the actress, by the manner she urges people to take care of their health and to refrain from walking in public places.

Gwyneth said that in places where a large crowd of people, she always wears a protective mask, but still tries to avoid crowds.

We need to take seriously the recommendations and not to abuse their freedoms. It’s time for reading, cleaning the house, cooking, work over what you always wanted to do (writing books, drawing, learning languages, etc.) wrote in a publication, Paltrow.