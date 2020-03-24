Gwyneth Paltrow showed how to go shopping during the quarantine

By Maria Batterburyon in Entertainment

Гвинет Пэлтроу показала, как надо ходить в магазин во время карантина

While some people think that quarantine is too much, Hollywood celebrities argue that the situation with the spread of the coronavirus very serious. Some try to support people in a good mood, others are making significant monetary donations.

But the American actress Gwyneth Paltrow decided by example to show how to go to the store during the quarantine.

In his Instagram 47-year-old star has posted a photo which should be taken seriously. In the photo Gwyneth demonstrates how during a pandemic coronavirus goes shopping.

Judging from the picture, Paltrow listens to the advice of doctors and goes out in a protective mask, disposable gloves and goggles.

As noted by the actress, by the manner she urges people to take care of their health and to refrain from walking in public places.

Gwyneth said that in places where a large crowd of people, she always wears a protective mask, but still tries to avoid crowds.

We need to take seriously the recommendations and not to abuse their freedoms. It’s time for reading, cleaning the house, cooking, work over what you always wanted to do (writing books, drawing, learning languages, etc.) wrote in a publication, Paltrow.

Гвинет Пэлтроу показала, как надо ходить в магазин во время карантина

Share Button
Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
Previous Article
Next Article