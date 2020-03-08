Habib agreed to a rematch with McGregor that is known

Champion Absolute fighting championship (UFC) lightweight Russian Habib Nurmagomedov called the condition in which the is ready to get back into the octagon against the Irishman Conor McGregor, who won suffocating reception in October 2018.

Despite the fact that informed Habib excluded the possibility of a rematch with Conor (even for $ 100 million, who are willing to pay Arab sheikhs for holding such a fight in Saudi Arabia), now he’s “changed the wrath to grace.”

According to ESPN reporter Brett Okamoto, the audience can count on the fight between Nurmagomedov and McGregor, but only if the Irishman will meet and will win in the next match against American Justin Haiti — and, of course, if the Russians on April 18 will be stronger than the other American Tony Ferguson.

The head of the UFC Dana white is very interested in revenge Habib and Connor, since the organization can earn a lot of money. But for the realization of this is McGregor will have to go through a truly serious test, because Haiti his last three games — against James Vick, Edson Barbosa and Donald Serrone — have with knockouts in the first round.

