Habib caught in a lie: what is known

After the champion of UFC in lightweight Russian Habib Nurmagomedov live on his page on Instagram said that the fight against Tony Ferguson is in jeopardy as the Habib can’t fly from Russia to the United States, undefeated fighter caught in a lie.

In particular, the Russian journalist Alexander Lyutikov called the “Aeroflot”, where he was assured that from Russia there are flights in the US on March 31 and April 2, and they can take advantage of the Russian citizens. The question price — from 17 to 228 thousand.

Just a few hours after posting a conversation with representatives of the airlines, the reporter called the man who was previously introduced as a relative of Nurmagomedov, and using threats and swear words aggressively “asked” to remove the audio recording.

Warning: there is profanity (18+)

Note that meanwhile, in the US has already found a replacement for Habib, if the Russians did not arrive on April 19. A 31-year-old American Justin Haiti. Representatives of UFC announced this option is Tony Ferguson and is now waiting for him to answer.

.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter