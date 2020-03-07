Habib in Las Vegas called Ferguson stupid and kicked his belt (video)

In the night of Saturday, March 7, in Las Vegas held the first press conference of the Russian UFC lightweight Habib Nurmagomedov and contender for the title of American Tony Ferguson fight which will take place on April 18 in Brooklyn (NY, USA).

Of course, without mutual insults has not done. “I’m gonna hit you in a cage with a single blow!”, sir Alex said. In turn, Habib called Tony appeared in front of reporters with a UFC belt, and… a baseball, stupid.

Moreover, it almost came to blows. Views duel 36-year-old American stood in a fighting stance, said something to the opponent and put on the floor a champion belt won in 2017. He continued the conversation with Nurmagomedov in a raised voice. Then Habib could not stand, and kicked the belt Ferguson so that he nearly flew from the stage.

@TeamKhabib pic.twitter.com/gCwxlu6cTK — ESPN’s MMA (@espnmma) March 6, 2020

When the situation escalated to the limit, UFC President Dana white gave the guards instructions to keep the American.

We will remind that earlier fight Habib and Tony broke four times at fault of both athletes.

