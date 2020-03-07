Habib made a dirty provocation views duel before the battle with Ferguson

Champion Absolute fighting championship (UFC) lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov (28-0) views duel before the fight with Tony Ferguson (25-3) kicked the championship belt American.

During the event, 36-year-old Tony is put to the floor your belt interim champion and invited Habib to do the same to compare whose is cooler.

The Russians hit the belt, so that he almost flew into the hall. After that, to carry out a traditional duel views failed, as Ferguson had intended to join the fray. UFC President Dana white and security guards prevented a brawl.

The main bout of the UFC 249 will be held in new York in the arena “Barclays center”. Already called the TV station that shows this meeting.

September 7 in the main fight of the UFC 242 in Abu Dhabi against Dustin Pore Khabib Nurmagomedov got a 28 win streak in MMA. The meeting ended in the third round, when the Russians successfully carried out suffocating reception.

Хабиб устроил грязную провокацию на дуэли взглядов перед боем с Фергюсоном

