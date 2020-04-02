Habib made an important statement about your fight with Ferguson (photos)

Undefeated Russian fighter of the ultimate fighting championship (UFC) and Khabib Nurmagomedov said that he was not ready to risk your health in the midst of a pandemic of mers for the sake of the fight against the American Tony Ferguson, which was to be held in the United States on April 18.

“Sitting at home in quarantine and read people’s reactions to the situation surrounding my fight, it turns the whole world has to sit in quarantine, the governments of all countries and famous people around the world urge people to comply with safety requirements, to limit the spread of the disease for the salvation of men, and Habib relieved of all obligations and needs to demonstrate free will and the training, flying around the world and risking his life for the fight? I understand and certainly not as much as you are upset by the cancellation of the fight, I guess I, like all others, had a lot of plans after the fight, but I can’t control all of it.

Superpower and the largest companies of our time in shock from what was going on, every day the situation changes is unpredictable. But Habib still have to fight, so? Take care of yourself and put yourself in my place“—wrote the athlete on his page in Instagram.

Ferguson reacted emotionally to the decision of his opponent. The TV channel ESPN American urged to deprive Habib championship title for refusing to fight, and then wrote an angry post on his Twitter page: “We scared him. He had the opportunity to return to the US from Abu Dhabi. He will have to get on a plane and return. This is the second time we scared him. I’m an assassin, and Habib and Connor running around with your tails between your legs like a fucking dog. I told him that I’m gonna wipe the fucking floor with his hat and the dude butted“.

Recall that the fight between Habib and Ferguson initially was to be held on April 18 in Brooklyn at the tournament of UFC 249, but then because of the quarantine it was moved. Despite the fact that before the tournament is less than three weeks, has still not announced the venue.

