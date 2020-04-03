Habib refused to fight with Ferguson: named condition for it

The champion of UFC in the lightweight division undefeated Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov denied his recent statement about the refusal to fight with American Tony Ferguson in connection with the inability to fly out of Russia in case of imposition of quarantine.

At this time, the native of Dagestan has declared the readiness to come into the octagon on April 18, but was called for this one condition. “Now I’m the biggest star in the UFC, undefeated and undisputed champion. This is not an ordinary fight. But it 16 days, and I don’t even know the venue. It’s unprofessional. Tony Ferguson also spoke a few days ago that he would not sign a contract to fight, if you do not announce the venue. But he said so, but nobody paid attention to it. I need to know where they will battle to calculate the intricacies of acclimatization, adaptation after the flight, the end of the training camp and everything else. If the UFC right now call me and I will be able to fly out of Russia, I will fight. 100 percent. Just give me some space. Every day I said this to Dana white, but he did not answer“, — the words of Habib website BJ Penn.

Recall that the original fight Khabib — Ferguson was to be held on April 18 in Brooklyn (state of new York, USA), but then, after the ban on sporting events, UFC President Dana white said that he had found a new place to fight — though still not called him.

