Hairdresser invented an unusual way to “isolate themselves” from customers and to continue to work (video)

Social networking has become a viral video, which was published in Facebook a hairdresser from salon Bella Rosa in the Dutch city of OSS. Master invented an unusual way to “isolate themselves” from customers, but to continue working in a pandemic coronavirus. For this she took the umbrella, which was torn holes for the eyes and for the hands.

Users of web video is amusing. Someone thought it a good idea. But not everyone thinks the distancing with the help of umbrella effective measure to prevent infection.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter