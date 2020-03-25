Hairdresser invented an unusual way to “isolate themselves” from customers and to continue to work (video)

By Maria Batterburyon in News

Social networking has become a viral video, which was published in Facebook a hairdresser from salon Bella Rosa in the Dutch city of OSS. Master invented an unusual way to “isolate themselves” from customers, but to continue working in a pandemic coronavirus. For this she took the umbrella, which was torn holes for the eyes and for the hands.

Users of web video is amusing. Someone thought it a good idea. But not everyone thinks the distancing with the help of umbrella effective measure to prevent infection.

Maria Batterbury

Maria has been a reporter on the news desk since 2013. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Nizh Telegram, Maria worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella. To get in touch, contact me through my [email protected] 1-800-268-7116
