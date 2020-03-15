Half-naked man staged a showdown with airport security

At Domodedovo airport a 37-year-old half-naked drunk man staged a verbal brawl with the guard, reports of the transport Department of the MIA of Russia in the Central Federal district, reports BAGNET.

On duty police received a signal from the hall of international arrivals.

“Came to call the employees of the transport police found in a state of alcoholic intoxication, the man who, having bared a torso, a verbal conflict with a representative of the border service”, — stated in the message.

On the request to stop dismantling the man refused, after which he used physical force. The violator was brought to administrative responsibility for disorderly conduct.