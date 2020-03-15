Half-naked man staged a showdown with airport security

By Maria Batterburyon

Полуголый мужчина устроил разборки с охраной аэропорта

At Domodedovo airport a 37-year-old half-naked drunk man staged a verbal brawl with the guard, reports of the transport Department of the MIA of Russia in the Central Federal district, reports BAGNET.

On duty police received a signal from the hall of international arrivals.

“Came to call the employees of the transport police found in a state of alcoholic intoxication, the man who, having bared a torso, a verbal conflict with a representative of the border service”, — stated in the message.

On the request to stop dismantling the man refused, after which he used physical force. The violator was brought to administrative responsibility for disorderly conduct.

Maria Batterbury

Maria Batterbury
