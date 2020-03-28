Half of Russians do not approve of the nullification of presidential terms of Putin

Friday, March 27, the Russian “Levada-center” published the results of its survey on the relations of the inhabitants of the country to the initiative of the nullification of presidential terms of Vladimir Putin. As already reported “FACTS”, such a proposal was made by Valentina Tereshkova, when State Duma deputies are going to discuss changes to the Constitution proposed by the President.

“Levada-center” conducted a survey on March 19-25 in 137 settlements 50 subjects of the Russian Federation. The respondents were 1 614 Russians over 18 years.

The results are unlikely to please the Kremlin. Zeroing the timing of Putin approve 48% Russians, 47% take this negatively. Thus, the country is divided almost into two equal parts. However, about 6% were undecided on this issue.

Another embarrassing moment for Putin — 40% of Russians do not want to see him at the head of the state on the expiry of his current, fourth term. I agree that Putin continued to rule the country 46%. And there’s still 14%, which I doubt. In other words, the current President definitely satisfied less half of the population.

The Duma’s decision to support the proposal Tereshkova frankly outraged that 20% of Russians, according to “Levada-center”. To put it mildly occurred in 16% of the respondents. Another 4% felt tired. The indifference demonstrated 23%. And only 12% of respondents felt satisfaction, while 19% – a sense of hope.

Recall, constitutional amendments, swiftly passed by the state Duma and endorsed by the Federation Council must still pass the stage of the national vote. It was scheduled for April 22. However, the pandemic coronavirus has made adjustments. Putin had to postpone the vote to a later date.

In an exclusive interview to “FACTS” well-known political and economic analyst Slava Rabinovich said that Putin with his hands pushes Russia to the revolutionary cataclysms.

