Hanna Chang vs Gabriela Talaba live streaming free for the ITF Irapuato

Hannah Chang vs Gabriela Talaba. Prediction for the ITF Irapuato match (March 13, 2020)

Hanna Chang and Gabriela Talaba will compete for a ticket to the semifinal of the tennis tournament in Irapuato on March 13. In early February, Chang was already defeating today’s rival. Is Romanian ready for revenge? – read in our forecast.

Hanna Chang

The 298th racket of the world, Hanna Chang, regularly plays at numerous ITFs in North America. Most often overcomes one or two circles. This season, she only made it to the quarter finals of the tournament in Malibu.

In Irapuato, an American tennis player in the first round beat Olmos (6-2, 7-5). For the right to qualify for the quarterfinal, in the second round, Xu Shilin managed to replay (6-3, 6-2).

Gabriela Talaba

In the WTA ranking, Romania’s representative Gabriela Talaba is in 232nd position. It was in the current season that the tennis player reached such a high place for herself in the ranking.

Talaba has accounted for one semi-final at the ITF in Dayton Beach in 2020 and another two quarter-finals at tournaments of the same rank.

In mid-February, Talaba played against Chang in the qualifying tournament in Nicholasville. Then the Romanian tennis player was a favorite in the line of bookmakers, but lost (7-5, 2-6, 6-10). At the same time, at those competitions, Gabriela as a varnish-loser went into the main draw and reached the quarterfinals. Now in Irapuato, Talaba is already playing the role of underdog.

Statistics

In three personal meetings, Chang won twice.

At the tournament in Irapuato, tennis players on the way to the quarterfinals did not give a single set to their rivals.

Forecast

Chang’s recent victory in a personal meeting seriously affected the quotes of bookmakers. Meanwhile, that match was largely equal. In Mexico, both tennis players confidently went through two rounds and are ready to fight for the semifinals. We believe that for a coefficient above 2.00 it is worth playing a bet on Talaba’s victory in the match . The movement of the odds towards Chang is not entirely justified here.

Our forecast is the victory of Talaba for a coefficient of 2.15 in BC Marathon.