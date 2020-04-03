Harry Potter At Home: J. K. Rowling enchants the containment of fans with this project !

Share on Facebook

Notice to fans of Harry Potter ! The author, J. K. Rowling has launched a new project to help you to take care during the confinement ! v

It’s been 17 days that the French should stay at home ! In order to live better in confinement, J. K. Rowling has prepared a small surprise to Harry Potter fans ! MCE TV tells you more !

Thus, France and England are paused for more than 15 days. We do not always know how to occupy themselves to pass the time. And even more so when one lives with young children. J. K. Rowling has the solution for you !

The author of the saga of Harry Potter has launched a great initiative to occupy the minds of the fans ! It was announced on 1 April : “During this containment, we will perhaps need a bit of magic. I am therefore delighted to launch Harry Potter At Home ! “

She adds : “for more than 20 years, Pouddlard is a means of escape for all. (…) Readers and fans, young and old. In these strange times (…) we want to welcome to new Hogwarts. “What delight the fans of the saga !

Thus, instead of read and re-read the books or see the movies, you’re going to be able to live a whole new experience ! For the moment, the project exists only in English, but we hope a translation !

J. K. Rowling launches Harry Potter At Home !

Thus, in addition to help to the medical teams, J. K. Rowling supports the teachers ! In effect, it allows them to record their voice reading Harry Potter and send it to their students. A more playful way of working with children.

If you have never read the books, you can start ! In fact, on Amazon, you can listen for free the first book in all these languages : English, Spanish, Italian, German, japanese, and French. It may also be a good way to learn a new language !

But to find the bulk of the project Harry Potter At Home, it is necessary to visit the site of the Wizarding World. As well, you will find activity kits, with quizzes, courses of drawings… On the site, one can read ” We cast a spell to boredom. “