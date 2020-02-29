Harry Potter: Daniel Radcliffe on Fantastic beasts ?

Share on Facebook

It’s been 9 years since Daniel Radcliffe had to say goodbye to Harry Potter. Could he return in Fantastic beasts ?

Harry Potter fans won’t forget the actor Daniel Radcliffe. Moreover, some of them dream to see it again in the young wizard with glasses. Their wish can be fulfilled? It responds ! ERM you everything.

In 2011, a page turns ! Daniel Radcliffe, known for his leading role in Harry Potter, say goodbye to the saga. Even if he played in eight films, the fans are asking for it again ! In fact, they are wondering if the actor could make his grand return.

Harry Potter, it is finished ! Even if fans can console themselves with its spin-off, Fantastic beasts, they struggle to admit it ! This new saga columbia is neither a sequel, nor a prequel. Yet, the spectators show some references. In fact, internet users would love to find Daniel Radcliffe in the third movie, due in November 2021.

Then, Daniel Radcliffe could slip into the skin of Harry Potter umpteenth time ? In any case, his fans are hoping ! In a new interview, the interpreter of the boy wizard with glasses is responding to this opportunity.

Harry Potter : Daniel Radcliffe puts end to the rumor

Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) will they be able to replay their character ? Thus, the answer is no ! Moreover, the main actor will not appear in the next pane of the Fantastic Animals.

Then in an interview with Variety, the actor does not wish to resume his role. “I don’t like to say no to this kind of things but this is not something that I look forward to. These films are detached and they are doing very well without us. I’m happy that it’s still like that,” he said.

In addition, the heroes of Harry Potter take this opportunity to trace his career. “I like what is my life today. I’m not saying that I wouldn’t be no franchise but I like the flexibility I have with my career, I don’t want to put myself in a situation where I signed up for a saga for years. “At least it’s clear !