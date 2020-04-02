Harry Potter: J. K Rowling does not support this theory about Dumbledore !

Share on Facebook

The sage of Harry Potter is still talking about it ! The theories multiply, which is not at all to the taste of J. K Rowling.

It’s been years since the last book of Harry Potter is released. Yet, fans are still trying to decipher the secrets of the saga. Of the theories but some do not like not to author J. K Rowling.

And the one that annoys the most is the one about Dumbledore. We know all the mage the more powerful of the universe, at the same level as You-Know-Who. Known for its power but also its purity, this theory would break a bit of everything.

Of course the director of Hogwarts behind a lot of theories about his person. Fans of Harry Potter had already asked if Ron could not also be the manager, but in a different era.

A theory far-fetched isn’t it ! But the one that really annoyed J. K Rowling is even worse. According to some, Dumbledore would have also created a Horcruxe to be immortal.

Dumbledore would have created a horcruxe in the saga Harry Potter

This theory about Harry Potter seems simply implausible. Besides, J. K Rowling publishes on his Twitter. “The idea that someone can believe in this theory bothers me in astonishment. “

MCETV you decrypts the why and how of the story. In Harry Potter, Dumbledore kills accidentally his sister Ariana during a battle. We don’t know of that comes the fatal blow, but it is assumed that it comes from him.

To make a Horcruxe , it is necessary to split his soul by killing. The murder was involuntary, therefore, would have enabled Dumbledore to separate his soul and create his Horcruxe.

Voldemort has created one in his snake Nagini. Fans of Harry Potter think, therefore, that one of Dumbledore would be Fawkes, his Phoenix. The animal is reborn from its ashes and is therefore immortal, which would make Dumbledore immortal, too.

Why not I hear you say ! Which is not tting that is why Dumbledore would do that. This gesture does not stick at all with the character created by J. K Rowling. Each element in the saga has been reflected.

We doubt, therefore, that J. K Rowling had been able to think about it to Dumbledore. Moreover, the author is very nettled on this theory. But hey, there is so much on Harry Potter ! Nothing surprising !