Harvey Weinstein convicted of the rape

Monday, February 24, a jury in new York has recognized the influential film producer Harvey Weinstein guilty on two counts — rape and sexual violence. The controversial trial lasted a month. It began on 22 January.

As already reported “FACTS” of the charges, the court made the victim of Weinstein actress Annabella Sciorra, a failed actress don Dunning and Jessica Mann, a former assistant producer Mimi Haley. Their testimony shocked their naturalistic details.

All the prosecution has subpoenaed 28 witnesses. Protection was limited to family witnesses. The jury, after hearing the testimony of all these people, was in session five days. On Friday, February 21, the Chairman of the jury addressed the judge with an unprecedented request. The jury could not agree on two counts and asked to divide the list into two parts to vote on each of them. The judge refused his request.

And here February 24, the jury said it was ready to announce the verdict. The hall was attended by 67-year-old Weinstein, his team of lawyers headed by Donna Rotunno, and Mann and Hayley. The hall was Packed.

Weinstein now faces life in prison. But the courts was not over for him. In California will soon begin the trial of the producer of the charges against him other women. Here it is also about rape, forced oral sex and other sexual violence. Recall the first time the accusations against Weinstein was made in October 2017. Since then more than 90 of the women stated that they became victims of violence by Harvey. Among them movie stars of the first magnitude Angelina Jolie, Gwyneth Paltrow, Ashley Judd, Salma Hayek, Uma Thurman and others.

