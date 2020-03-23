Harvey Weinstein discovered coronavirus

Sunday, March 22, it became known that the notorious Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein is placed in a prison infirmary — he was diagnosed with coronavirus! Thursday, March 19, he was 68 years old. The week before he was taken to jail Vende in Western new York. It is here that Weinstein should serve his sentence to 23 years in prison for sexual offences, including rape.

As already reported “FACTS”, the trial of the former producer was held in new York and attracted huge media attention and the public. The charges against Weinstein were first nominated in October 2017. A list of women who claim that Harvey was either raped them or molested, is huge and includes names of film stars Gwyneth Paltrow, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie. Ashley Judd, Rosanna Arquette, Asia Argento, Uma Thurman. However, the new York public Prosecutor brought to court only four cases.

During the trial, Weinstein was under arrest in another prison. After the verdict of the jury he became ill. Harvey was taken to the hospital, where later he underwent heart surgery. On the announcement of the verdict of the judges he was present.

It is not clear where he contracted the coronavirus Weinstein. As written by Niagara Gazette, isolation of the positive test result COVID-19 sent another prisoner. On condition of anonymity, representatives of the correctional system of the state of new York told the publication that, in their opinion, Wende Weinstein has already arrived with the virus. They believe that he could be infected in either in jail on Rikers island or the hospital where you were recently. If their assumption is true, it greatly complicates the situation. Then test for coronavirus have all the medical staff of the hospital patients who were there at the same time Weinstein, staff and inmates on Rikers island, finally, everybody who was in the courtroom when the producer has announced a sentence! It is known that three officers of the correctional institutions of the state of new York already identified COVID-19.

