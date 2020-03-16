Harvey Weinstein: “Jennifer aniston needs to be killed”

In the criminal case of Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, there was the letter where he threatened the actress Jennifer aniston.

The correspondence, which came in many media, dated October 31, 2017.

Associate producer allegedly sent him a letter with information about the magazine National Enquirer, which had planned to talk about “possible harassment” Harvey Weinstein to Jennifer aniston.

-I don’t know if you’ve seen Jennifer aniston, wrote the assistant.

—Jen aniston needs to be killed, — said Weinstein in 45 minutes.

Assistant to actress Jennifer aniston managed to comment on information about threats.

She stated that Harvey Weinstein has never come to aniston’s close enough to harass her.

— Jen never left alone with him. Nothing we have seen or heard about this email, so there’s nothing to comment on, — said the representative of the actress.

Also, the network appeared the texts of the letters to Weinstein Michael Bloomberg and Jeff Bezos. However, they remained unanswered.

Sex scandal with Harvey Weinstein continues, 2017, and during that time, the harassment by the producer admitted more than a hundred women.

Recently, the American jury has recognized Harvey Weinstein guilty to sexual violence and rape and sent him to jail.