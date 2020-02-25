Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of rape

On February 24 in new York, the jury returned action to the American film producer Harvey Weinstein,they found him guilty on two episodes.

The jury came to the conclusion that Weinstein has committed criminal sexual acts against one woman and raped another.

In the first episode he faces up to 25 years imprisonment, the second – up to four years.

The jury sat for 26,5 hours. 67-year-old Weinstein came into the court, leaning on a Walker.

The prosecution based on the testimony of former assistant producer Miriam (Mimi) Haley, who said that Weinstein forced her to perform oral sex in 2006, and the testimony of actress Jessica Mann. Recent claims that Weinstein had raped her in 2013.

Only Weinstein was indicted on five counts. On the heaviest article – predatory sexual assault (according to her producer was threatened with life imprisonment) – he was acquitted.

After the verdict was announced Weinstein handcuffed.