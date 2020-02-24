Harvey Weinstein was found guilty of sexual assault

A jury in new York (USA) on Monday, February 24, admitted the 67-year-old former Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein guilty to sexual violence.

A verdict is rendered under two articles: rape in the third degree and sexual offense in the first degree – abuse, writes the BBC.

The famous producer is recognized, in particular, guilty in 2006 in his apartment in new York forced the assistant Mimi Haley to perform oral sex and raped aspiring actress in a hotel room in 2013. On several counts (rape in the first degree and “predatory violence”), for which he faces a life sentence, Weinstein exonerated.

Until the verdict on two more charges of sexual violence. During the trial, Weinstein himself did not plead guilty.

It is noted that a total of approximately 80 women gave evidence against Weinstein. He still has court in Los Angeles, where he was charged with rape and sexual assault against two women in 2013. Until that time, the producer will be in the camera.

Several dozen women claimed abuse by Weinstein. At the end of may 2018, he was released from custody on bail of one million dollars.

Before Weinstein lost his place in his own eponymous company, the current owners which wanted to change its name. The producer was threatened with 10 years in prison to life imprisonment.

Actress Jessica Mann, who previously accused Vanshtein rape, unexpectedly confessed to the “best orgasm from experienced” from having sex with him.

Author

Irina Kulinich