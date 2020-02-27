Harvey Weinstein was found guilty on two of five charges

Harvey Weinstein. Photo: Getty Images

After five days of meetings, the Grand jury in new York (USA) found the former Hollywood movie producer 67-year-old Harvey Weinstein, guilty to two of five charges.

Weinstein, who once was one of the most influential figures of Hollywood, as reported by The New York Times, was found guilty on two counts: sexual assault in the first degree and rape in the third degree. However, the ex-producer was acquitted of the three most serious charges, one of which could face life imprisonment.

The jury consisted of seven men and five women.

After the verdict, as noted, Weinstein showed little emotion, and calmly spoke to the lead counsel attorney Donna Rotunno. But when the judge announced, ex-producer will immediately be taken to prison awaiting his sentence, he seemed stunned.

As lawyers have told Harvey Weinstein, he left the courthouse in the ambulance – he was transported to the infirmary on Rikers island, city prison complex. But first he was taken to Bellevue hospital center after the appearance of signs of high blood pressure. Donna Rotunno said ex-producer of “fine”, but it will not clarify its status.

The verdict Weinstein will announce on March 11, he faces a term of 5 to 29 years of imprisonment.

Donna Rotunno at a press conference announced that he would appeal after the verdict on March 11. It is also intended to appeal against the immediate arrest of the former producer.

Note that the exposure Weinstein started the movement #MeToo aimed against sexual harassment of influential men in the workplace. He also remains a defendant in a criminal case in Los Angeles.

