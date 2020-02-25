Harvey Weinstein was rushed from prison to hospital

On Tuesday, February 25, it became known that the notorious film producer Harvey Weinstein was taken from the courtroom in new York in the hospital instead of jail. As already reported “facts”, the 67-year-old Weinstein was recognized by the jury of rape and sexual violence. Judge James Burke immediately ordered to send Harvey to jail, so he was waiting for sentencing. Burke is set to announce its decision on the punishment to Weinstein on March 11.

However, the ambulance in which the guards were placed producer, changed the route. Instead of having to go to the jail on Rikers island, she arrived at the oldest hospital in new York medical center in Bellevue.

The New York Daily News found that this decision was made by the doctor near Weinstein. Harvey began to complain of severe chest pain. The doctor found that the producer has sharply jumped up pressure.

Bellevue hospital was chosen for a reason. This medical institution for many years serving inmates in new York prisons. There, everything is provided to ensure that criminals are unable to escape.

It is reported that Weinstein was placed in an isolation chamber, which is guarded round the clock by the police. The producer do not become chained to the bed, deeming the measure unnecessary. Lawyer Harvey Donna Rotunno confirmed to reporters that her client is in the hospital.

“Harvey’s all right. He’s incredibly strong person. And he knows that the fight isn’t over. Of course, we will appeal the jury’s verdict. And do it in the near future,” said Rotunno.

The lawyer also added: “Harvey listened to the verdict like a man. We have all the chances to win. The problem is that the jury was initially set against my client. Throughout new York, we are unable to find at least one juror who has not heard from the Weinstein. Media long before the court called him a rapist and a criminal. And he is guilty only of cheating on his wife…”

The witnesses present in the courtroom during the verdict, say that Weinstein was clearly nervous. He was very tense. The face was flushed. Upon hearing the verdict, Harvey, referring to Donna Rotunno, said: “I’m innocent! I’m innocent! How could this happen in America?!”

Then he went limp. It seemed that Weinstein doesn’t understand what’s going on. When the guards approached him to put on handcuffs, Harvey recoiled. It was like he was trying to hide from them. The guards all quickly dealt with him. Then they lifted him from his chair and moved to the side exit. For the first time since the trial began, Weinstein was not leaning on a Walker or crutches.

This again gave rise to accusations of simulation. Mass media and social network suspected Harvey that he’s playing. Weinstein was brought to court in the car. He had long out of her aides Rotunno helped him, gave walkers, and these fixtures have been few, and the producer changed them almost every session. When the charges in the simulation appeared for the first time, Rotunno stated that in December 2019, her client had a serious back surgery. He was injured in August 2019 fell under the car. In addition, said the lawyer, Weinstein many years suffering from diabetes, and it also had a negative impact on his health.

Much now depends on the doctors who see producer. It is not clear he will remain in hospital before the verdict or it will still be sent to prison, as ordered by the judge.

Weinstein faces a prison sentence of up to 29 years. The jury found him guilty of rape in the third degree Jessica Mann. Such a crime in the state of new York shall be punishable by deprivation of liberty for a term up to four years. Also producer has been convicted of sexual violence against Mimi Haley. This crime is punishable by a prison sentence of 25 years.

However, Weinstein managed to avoid a life sentence. The jury acquitted him on the two most serious charges. They not pleaded guilty the producer of rape in the first degree (victim was considered to be the same Jessica Mann) and particularly brutal sexual violence against Jessica Mann, Mimi Haley and Annabella of Sorry.

However, the district attorney of Manhattan Cyrus Vance welcomed the verdict. He called the verdict an absolute victory for the prosecution. “The jury’s decision in the case of Weinstein finally makes our system worthy of the twenty-first century. Today we proved that rape is rape. It is rape no matter made him unknown in a dark alley or your intimate partner. It’s rape no matter who is the rapist — felon or a person, rebuking the government, enjoys the respect and privileges. It’s rape regardless of when it was announced the victim is in an hour, a year or perhaps never. It’s rape even in the absence of evidence, even if it was committed long ago”, — said the district attorney.

Recall the first time the charges against Weinstein were nominated in October 2017 from several well-known Actresses.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter